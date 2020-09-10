Current, former cops helping Sanjjanaa, Ragini: CCB

Current, former cops helping Sanjjanaa, Ragini in drugs case, claims CCB

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 10 2020, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 04:40 ist
Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

In an explosive revelation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has claimed that some serving and retired police officers were trying to help the suspects arrested in the Sandalwood drugs scandal. 

A senior CCB officer said that a retired IPS officer was in touch with Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani until a day before her arrest on Tuesday. Not only that, an assistant commissioner of police-rank serving officer had been "updating" Viren Khanna on the progress of the investigation. Khanna, an event organiser, is known for his ostentatious parties attended by celebs, foreigners and film actors. He has also been arrested in the drugs case. 

Ragini Dwivedi, another Kananda actress arrested in the case, had also consulted a few police officers, the CCB officer claimed. The serving officer is also alleged to have helped the son of an MLA in a criminal case. The retired IPS officer was in touch with Ragini, Sanjjanaa and Khanna, the officer added. 

Meanwhile, the CCB has launched a manhunt for a close aide of an opposition party MLA, who had close contacts with Sanjjanaa. The MLA's aide has gone incommunicado, and the CCB summoned his parents to question them about this whereabouts. The MLA's aide is said to be attending parties in Sri Lanka under the guise of business trip. His parents told the police that he had nothing to do with drug peddling or consumption. 

