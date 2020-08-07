Curtailing personal freedom for collective good

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, apartment dwellers in the city are at much risk compared to others as the residents share many common areas within the premises. Most of the apartments that reported positive cases have sealed elevators and certain blocks or the entire apartment to prevent further spread.

The issues are multiple, the protocols differ and the rules are constantly changing. DH takes a closer look at the precautionary measures that apartments across the city have taken to deal with Covid-19 cases within their premises.

Anupama Nayar C V, a resident of Santara Magan Place in Hebbal says, “Living in an apartment means signing a social contract for community living. This entails sometimes curtailing personal freedom for the collective good.”

She continues, “In these times of Covid-19 and extended home confinement, the apartment’s residents association and voluntary task forces have taken excellent precautionary measures and systems to ease the lives of residents, both the young and the elderly. These include wholesale sanitization of common areas, regulations to reinforce physical and social distancing and quarantine protocols.”

The longer duration of home confinement and restrictions can lead to co-morbidities, both psychological and physical. She suggests that the best way to come out of that is to understand that prevention of the virus spread is better than treatment of it, and summon the human virtues of patience and compassion.

There is no point in rebellion and resistance in these times. “The death toll is also rising which is a major concern in residential areas.”

V Srinivasan, president of the Shabarinagar Residents Site Owners’ Welfare Association has this to say: “Two deaths have taken place in our area. The incident took place in the hospital but the family members of these two victims are under quarantine.”

Like other parts of the city, “people in our area are instructed to keep social distancing, to wear mask and to use sanitisers. All these are individual responsibilities, and I found most of them are following these rules,” observes Srinivasan, who is a retired deputy director of All India Radio.

Software engineer Ramya M notes that the lifts are closed/ modified for the accommodation of a few people, and this has caused a major issue for high rise apartments. “No outsiders are allowed and people are locked inside their blocks, Children cannot go out and use amenities such as parks and play areas.”

In most apartments, even e-commerce deliveries are not allowed at the doorstep. “People have to come down and get their essentials from the delivery person. Maids are not allowed, which becomes a problem for the elderly.”

However, the positive side is that Covid cases can be accurately tracked as there is a record of people already available. “The people staying in apartments are safer compared to individual houses as these closed areas can be monitored more effectively,” she points out.

The apartments restrict visitors to prevent the virus spread, which affects the social life of people. Sinu Mathew, a club manager staying at an apartment in Electronic city feels that the Covid-19 restrictions have caused mental stress problems for everyone due to the lack of socialising.

He elaborates on the systems in place: “The lift in our building is not closed, and in order to check our own individual safety we use sanitisers and the virus-killing sprays. For housekeeping, we have people inside the building itself.”

The apartment association has banned the entry of delivery persons attached to online platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, Flipkart and others inside the premises. “To take groceries from the Big Basket, we have to go outside the premises. All these restrictions make me feel like we are in a cage,” says Mathew.