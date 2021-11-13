Cycling event on ORR on Sunday

  Nov 13 2021
A cycle ride called 'Cycle Bengaluru Cycle' will be held on Sunday to promote cycling in the city.

The event is being organised by the Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) in collaboration with DULT, BBMP and BTP and will bring the focus on newly built cycle tracks and bus lanes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The cycle ride, to be held between 7 am to 9 am, will cover a 16-kilometre distance between Silk Board and Lowry Adventist College, KR Puram, on ORR. About 700 cyclists will take part and 50 cycles will be donated to girl children of various government schools.

Cyclists can register on https://rbitc.org/ for the event. 

