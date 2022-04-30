Daughter of single parent tops BU undergraduate programme, receives six gold medals

The daughter of a single mother working as a domestic help, 22-year-old Nandini V brought joy to her family and teachers by securing six gold medals at the Bangalore University’s (BU) undergraduate programme.

Nandini was among 186 who received the medals at the varsity’s 56th annual convocation on Friday for being distinguished students in their respective graduate and postgraduate programmes. Her six medals were the highest at the undergraduate level.

“I dedicate the medals to my mother and teachers who supported me,” Nandini, currently pursuing MSc in Chemistry in Central College, said. Nandini has a dream to be a lecturer and is prepared to try other jobs as well.

Securing the second highest of six gold medals at the postgraduate level was Srinivas S, from Mulbagal in Kolar district and son of a construction worker. He graduated as MA in Kannada. “I lost my mother at the age of seven,” Srinivas said. “My father worked hard to send me to college. All the credit goes to him,” he said. Currently pursuing BEd, Srinivas has cleared NET and KSET.

Sushma H emerged as a topper in the postgraduate programme with seven gold medals. In the convocation, 63,782 students from various courses have been presented their graduation certificates. Among them, 34,907 secured distinction, 14,730 passed with first class, 1,806 secured second class, and 2,366 cleared with pass class.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) director Prof S C Sharma, the chief guest at the function, delivered the convocation address. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was also present at the function.

The varsity conferred honorary doctorates on to Iskcon president Madhu Pandit Dasa, artist S G Vasudeva and Kannada actor Muthuraj.

