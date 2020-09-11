Day-long metro rail operations to begin in Bengaluru

The trains will run every five minutes during the peak hours in the morning (8 am-11 am) and evening (4.30 pm-7.30 pm), and 10 minutes during off-peak hours. DH PHOTO/Anup Ragh T

After running limited trains during peak hours, metro operations will now be extended from 7 am to 9 pm, starting Friday.

The trains will run every five minutes during the peak hours in the morning (8 am-11 am) and evening (4.30 pm-7.30 pm), and 10 minutes during off-peak hours, as per the standard operating procedures (SOP) from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The SOP will be in force till normalcy is restored.

The metro services resumed in a graded manner on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

