Dayananda Sagar college hosted global conference from Dec 7-9

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 13 2020, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 01:29 ist

Bengaluru-based Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering conducted a three-day virtual international conference on chemical and biological sciences from December 7 to 9. The conference, attended by researchers from across the globe, focussed on the recent advances in the field of chemical and biological sciences.

The conference was jointly organised by the departments of chemistry, chemical engineering and biotechnology under the guidance of Principal Dr C P S Prakash, in association with the Indian Ceramic Society, Karnataka Chapter, and Electrochemical Society of India, IISc campus, as knowledge partners.

About 300 participants from premier institutions in India and the US, Malaysia and Singapore took part in the conference. Tintisha H Sagar, joint secretary of MGVPT and member of the governing council, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, inaugurated the event.

Dr U Kamachi Mudali, formerly distinguished scientist, DAE and Chairman & Chief Executive, Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, delivered the keynote address. As many as 140 technical presentations were made by the delegates.

