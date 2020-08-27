Death of non-Covid patient as hospitals deny admission shocking, says Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to enquire into a letter from a 70-year-old man on the ordeal his family underwent due to denial of admission by both government and private hospitals. The elderly citizen lost his son-in-law after 15 to 20 hospitals denied admission for a non-Covid-19 ailment.

Chikkanarasaiah, a resident of Kamala Nagar, has written to the Chief Justice of the High Court, explaining the saga his family went through over 48 hours.

In the letter, Chikkanarasaiah stated that his son-in-law Chetan Kumar K C developed breathing problems on the morning of July 1, 2020. The family approached several private and government hospitals seeking admission, but in vain. Many private hospitals refused to admit Kumar without a Covid-19 test, while some stated that they did not have test kits.

The family took him to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram for a Covid-19 test, but the hospital staff said the day was fixed to exclusively test policemen.

Kumar’s swab sample was finally taken at a private hospital in Rajajinagar the follwoing day, for which they were charged Rs 5,100. Following confirmation about the availability of an isolation ward at a hospital, the family took Kumar to Nelamangala. However, the doctors there advised ventilator support for Kumar, which was not available.

The family got back to the city and he was finally admitted to a private hospital. However, on July 2, he breathed his last in the hospital around 9.45 pm.

Contrasting Covid test reports

The test result came on July 3. The private hospital staff in Rajajinagar informed the family by phone that the test result was negative. However, the hospital where Kumar was finally admitted on July 2 informed the family that he had tested positive.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the state government to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

“If what is stated in the letter is correct, it discloses the shocking state of affairs. It is also alleged that there were two inconsistent results of Covid tests. As a result of denial of admission by 15-20 hospitals in the city, he lost his son-in-law,” the bench observed.