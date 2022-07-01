Decision on PSI re-exam after probe report, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that a decision on conducting a fresh exam for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) will be taken only after the ongoing investigation is completed.

A delegation, comprising former minister B T Lalitha Naik and Republican Party of India state president M Venkataswamy, met Bommai and gave him a petition, urging the government not to make “genuine” aspirants write another exam.

“Of all the candidates who took the exam, 38 have been declared as culprits. Some of them have been arrested and named in the FIR. The remaining are not tainted and should not be made to write the exam. They should get justice. We have faith that they will be given justice,” Naik said after meeting Bommai.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “I’ve said before that the investigation has to finish first. Then we will see.”

The CID is investigating allegations of the PSI recruitment exam being rigged.