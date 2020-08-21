Decision soon on laptops for students of BBMP schools

After corporators pressed the BBMP chief to decide on buying laptops for BBMP school students in three days, the issue is rapidly nearing conclusion.

During the recent BBMP council meeting, Basavanagudi corporator R S Sathyanarayana (Katte Sathya) said online classes had begun in private schools, but students at BBMP schools were deprived of this opportunity and the civic body should not discriminate against them.

While the files on issuing laptops to poor students are going around the tables of officials, corporators urged them to clear it fast since they want to distribute the laptops before their tenure ends on September 10.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the civic body was figuring out prices in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) and the Central government’s GeM portal, an e-marketplace requiring purchase tenders. Specifications and product quality are also being investigated. But corporators told the commissioner to take speedy decisions within three days and order the laptops.

‘White-topping left unfinished’

Corporators said the white-topping work in their wards was left unfinished and urged BBMP Commissioner Prasad to take action against contractors and engineers who had awarded the work to inefficient contractors.

Prasad said white-topping contracts were given to inefficient contractors by suppressing the condition and submitting fraudulent documents. Without verifying their documents, engineers granted them tenders. Official complicity is also suspected, leading to poor and incomplete work. Prasad promised to complete all incomplete work at the earliest.