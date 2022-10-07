Delivery boy hauls away 61 e-commerce products worth Rs 4 lakh

A delivery executive hauled away 61 products of Flipkart that he was assigned to deliver, including phones, laptops and wrist watches, valued at Rs 4 lakh.

The accused, Shaik Babajan, had recently joined the logistics firm Instakart Services Private Limited, which provides delivery personnel to Flipkart. Babajan claimed he was a resident of East Bengaluru.

Instakart’s operational manager Abhilash said in his complaint to the DJ Halli police that Babajan approached them on September 24 in response to a job advertisement. He was hired after verification of his documents, including his Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Babajan joined work on September 25 at Instakart’s logistics unit in Kanakanagar and delivered six products on his first day of work. The next morning, he collected the 61 products he was assigned to deliver to the customers from the unit. On learning that the products were not delivered, the company executives tried contacting Babajan, but his mobile phone had been turned off.

Speaking to DH, Abhilash said the products included iPhones, Apple watches, Poco and OPPO android phones, and HP laptops. Abhilash said Babajan was hired after a police verification. He was assigned to deliver goods in Ganganagar, on his request.

“We have registered a case under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating),” a senior police official said. Police learnt that Babajan presented fake documents to the company while joining work.