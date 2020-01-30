Demolition of sheds rocks BBMP council

Opposition leaders in the BBMP council cornered the ruling party over the illegal demolition of huts in Bellandur.

Raising the issue, JD(S) leader Imran Pasha termed the move ‘inhuman’ and sought action against officials responsible for it.

Opposition leader Abdul Wajid urged the BBMP officials and the ruling party to clarify the issue. “Did the commissioner authorise the demolition? Only the assistant executive engineer has been suspended. There are allegations that land mafia is behind this episode. We need clarity on what happened in Bellandur,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the Palike did not order the demolition. “None of our officials were present when the demolition happened. Assistant executive engineer Narayanaswamy had indeed written to the police seeking protection for the eviction drive. But a date was not fixed for it. The joint commissioner for Mahadevapura Zone is inquiring into the incident. After he submits a report, we will place it in the council,” Kumar said.

Further, the commissioner sought to reassure the opposition leaders that the officials were also concerned about the poor.

“The case is before the high court. We have been informed that landowners have impleaded that they should be considered as a party in the case. We are all responsible for this,” he said.