Depressed over wife’s death, security guard kills children, hangs self

Depressed by his wife’s death, a 32-year-old man killed his three children and committed suicide at Mico Layout on Friday.

Mico Layout police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched an investigation.

A senior officer said Janakaraj Bista from Nepal was a security guard at the Ramanashree Enclave in Mico Layout and had been living in the city for nine years. His family resided in the apartment premises.

Two months ago, Bista’s wife Nanda Devi hanged herself and he has been depressed since. His sister who lived just a kilometre away brought food daily for him and his three children. She discovered the bodies when she brought food on Friday, the officer said.

Before hanging his children Saraswathi (14), Hemanthi (9) and Rajkumar (3), Bista had cranked up the volume of his radio to the maximum to drown out their cries.

Furious over the blaring radio, his neighbours knocked the door to ask him to reduce the sound but did not get a response. Bista hanged one child after the other before hanging himself at the spot where his wife had ended her life.

Police filed a murder case against Bista based on his sister Apsara’s complaint. The security guard did not leave a suicide note.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nanda Devi ended her life due to health issues.

Family sources said his wife’s death pushed him to take the extreme step. Apsara also confirmed to police that he had no financial or family problems.

The bodies have been taken to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

Residents of the apartment told police Bista took care of his wife though she had been ill for several years.