Depression drives teen student, jobless man to suicide

A teenage student from Haryana allegedly committed suicide in her paying guest digs in northern Bengaluru on Sunday. Police quoted her mother as saying that she had been depressed for the past few months.

Aishwarya, 19, had enrolled for the first-year BA course at a private college in Peenya and stayed with a friend named Anitha at Soladevanahalli.

On Sunday evening, the caretaker of the paying guest building noticed that Aishwarya had locked herself in the room and hadn’t come out since the previous night.

The caretaker knocked on the door repeatedly but found no response. She alerted her colleagues and together they broke the door open only to find Aishwarya hanging from the ceiling fan. She was alone in the room as her roommate had gone to Mangaluru to take part in the festivities.

The Soladevanahalli police rushed to the spot after being alerted and moved the body out for the post-mortem. They didn’t find any death note. A case of unnatural death was lodged and investigations are underway to find the cause for the apparent suicide.

According to the police, Aishwarya’s father died four years ago while her mother Ambili lives alone in Gurugram, Haryana. The mother told the police that she could sense that her daughter had been under depression but she never talked about it.

Jobless man kills himself

In another purported suicide, a 27-year-old BTech graduate ended his life in a paying guest digs in Vinayaka Layout, Marathahalli.

Shankar Prasad had come to Bengaluru a few months ago in search of a job and stayed in the PG. His friends tried calling him for dinner on Sunday night but his phone was switched off. They came to his room and peeped through the window only to find him hanging from the ceiling.

His friends told the police that Shankar was under depression for not landing a job even after attending many interviews. Police are carrying out further investigations to determine the exact cause of suicide.