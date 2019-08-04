Despite ban in city, hoardings mushroom in outskirts

Even as the BBMP strictly imposes the poster ban in the main city, it seems the advertisement hoardings are mushrooming in the outskirts.

Going by the high court orders, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been ripping up "illegal" hoardings in the city limits and punishing the owners for almost a year now. But the city outskirts run by the panchayats are a different matter.

Local officials say that the Panchayat Act has advertisement bylaws allowing billboards to come up in their jurisdiction. "So, the high court didn’t direct us to remove them," said a panchayat official.

Activists, however, allege that the panchayats ignored government guidelines. Activists in Sarjapur said the road divider between Dommasandra and Sompura stretch is dominated by several hoardings that exist in breach of the rules. Panchayat officials are the least bothered, they alleged.

"We've complained many times, but they haven't taken any action," an activist said. "Also, new officials have taken office and not many are conversant with the law. So, the delay (in action)," said a citizen activist in Sarjapur.

The situation is no different in other panchayat limits in the city like Yelahanka.

Activists said the private parties applying for permission at the panchayats should also comply with the guidelines. "Hoardings in many roads (in the outskirts) are messy. There should be a gap of 100 metres between two hoardings and they should ideally be 32 by 16 feet. Many are bigger," an activist said.