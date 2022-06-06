DH Impact: Bommai irate with BDA over call centre plan

Referring to a report published in this newspaper, UDD undersecretary S Veena wrote to the BDA commissioner seeking a detailed report on the project

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:12 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has asked the BDA to explain its plan to splurge public money on a hopeless call centre.

Government sources said the Chief Minister was irate with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials for proposing such an unnecessary project.

Referring to a report published in this newspaper, UDD undersecretary S Veena wrote to the BDA commissioner seeking a detailed report on the project.

BDA, a statutory entity, is coming under the state’s scanner for the second time. Last month, its notification to change the land use from a waterbody to a residential complex triggered massive public outcry.

DH reported on June 2 that the authority was readying to lavish Rs 2.09 crore a year on the integrated call centre manned by 44 employees in two shifts. It dodged the tender process and outsourced the work to a private firm through Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS).

BDA
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

