DH impact: Hazardous blind curve gets BTP, BBMP authorities' attention

BTP officials visited the blind curve near Giriyamma junction on the Muddinapalya main road to plan precautionary measures, after a DH report on November 11 aired locals' fears about the place turning fatal for motorists.

Visiting the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) (West) Kuldeep Kumar Jain held discussions with BBMP engineers of the area and suggested interventions.

“Firstly, we will cut the trees to ensure better visibility,” Jain said. “The BBMP engineers and I have considered putting up road markings and medians to benefit the users of the junction”.

Jain added that the changes will mostly be implemented in the next few days. Traffic from five other roads converges at this junction on the Muddinapalya main road, including vehicles coming from the Jnanabharathi RTO Junction, which is also a busy intersection.

“The DH report got the authority’s attention on the issue and we (residents) are happy that the officers finally visited this spot. It will be a very good step if the median gets installed here,” said C S Shekar Babu, a resident.

Check out DH's latest videos