DH-PV Janaspandana in Bommanahalli today

Janaspandana — Citizens for Change, the civic grievance redress platform provided by DH and Prajavani, is coming up in the Bommanahalli assembly constituency on Saturday.

If you are a resident of the Bommanahalli assembly constituency and want to raise issues of traffic, garbage, roads and footpaths, water supply, open spaces or anything else, you should head to Ganesha Temple Ground, No 186, Puttenahalli Road, KR Layout, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Bengaluru-78, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy, together with officials of the BBMP, the BWSSB, the BMTC, Bescom, the police and other agencies, will be there to answer your queries and offer solutions.

Entry is free but it will be the first-come, first-served basis. You will have to register at the venue at 9 am.

For details, call 9448528998.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: