DH-PV Janaspandana in Bommanahalli today

DH-PV Janaspandana in Bommanahalli today

Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy, together with officials of the BBMP, the BWSSB, the BMTC, Bescom, the police and other agencies, will answer queries

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 26 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 02:30 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Janaspandana — Citizens for Change, the civic grievance redress platform provided by DH and Prajavani, is coming up in the Bommanahalli assembly constituency on Saturday. 

If you are a resident of the Bommanahalli assembly constituency and want to raise issues of traffic, garbage, roads and footpaths, water supply, open spaces or anything else, you should head to Ganesha Temple Ground, No 186, Puttenahalli Road, KR Layout, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Bengaluru-78, between 9 am and 1 pm. 

Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy, together with officials of the BBMP, the BWSSB, the BMTC, Bescom, the police and other agencies, will be there to answer your queries and offer solutions. 

Entry is free but it will be the first-come, first-served basis. You will have to register at the venue at 9 am. 

For details, call 9448528998. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Janaspandana
Bommanahalli

What's Brewing

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

 