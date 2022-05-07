DH-PV Janaspandana in Pulakeshinagar

Janaspandana-Citizens for Change, the flagship interactive event of Deccan Herald-Prajavani, will take place on Saturday at Pulakeshinagar constituency (ward no 78). The event will be held at Pani Puri Ground, opposite Govt College, #2, 1st Cross Road, Ganesha Block, Sultanpalya, Pulakeshinagar, from 10 am.

At the event, residents of Pulakeshinagar can raise civic issues affecting their ward directly with the officials of various departments.

Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, MLA of Pulakeshinagar constituency, will be the chief guest at the event, where officials from the BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB and the police department will be present to answer citizens’ queries. For details, contact Girish at 9916667466.