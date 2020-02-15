DH-PV Janaspandanna at Domlur ward today

Deccan Herald and Prajavani are organising 'Janaspandana-Citizens for Change' at Domlur ward on Saturday, with the event aiming to bridge the gap between elected members and residents.

Residents can raise civic issues, including the condition of roads, water supply, solid waste management and maintenance of parks among others.

The event will begin at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) at 10 am. Ward corporator C R Lakshminarayan, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) and the police department will take part.

Participants can raise pertinent issues to seek immediate intervention of officials. They are also encouraged to discuss the issues with officials, thereby contributing to the development of the ward.

The registration for the event will start at 9 am. All registrations will take place on the spot. Opportunity to raise the issue will be given at 10 am. For more details, contact: 9916667466.