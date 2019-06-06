DH, PV organise sapling-distribution events

Acclaimed film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar has cautioned citizens over rising pollution levels and asked them to collectively protect the environment.

Participating in the free sapling distribution programme organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani at Jinke Park on World Environment Day, Chandrashekar gave away several varieties of plants to morning walkers and joggers.

“Planting a sapling on Environment Day is not only symbolic, but the responsibility is much larger. The environment could be protected only if everyone — from the citizens to the government — works collectively,” he said.

Veteran Sandalwood actor Srinath participated in a similar event at Basavanagudi’s MN Krishna Rao Park, where he distributed seedlings to the public. He also planted a seedling at the park.

Veteran music director and lyricist V Manohar inaugurated the sapling distribution drive at the Indiranagar park, where he urged the citizens to do whatever they can to protect the environment for the future generations.

Television actor Vatsala Mohan took part at the distribution event in Krishna Rao Park, where she asked the walkers to contribute to bring back Bengaluru’s lost greenery.

Retired DCP G A Bava also distributed seedlings at Sankey Tank.

On Wednesday morning, several walkers went home clutching medicinal plants that would help curb indoor pollution.

On the World Environment Day, DH and PV organised the sapling distribution drive with the theme ‘Let’s build a green treasure for the future’. Saplings were distributed at five parks — Basavanagudi’s MN Krishna Rao park, KG Nagar’s Jinke Park, Sankey Tank, JP Park and Indiranagar park.