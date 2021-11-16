DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

Only 6,300 buses for a city of 1.5 crore is not the way to push people from their personal cars and motorcycles to public transport

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 16 2021, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 09:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An interaction with Shaheen Shasa, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (Bengaluru Bus Travellers Forum).

Hello, and welcome to DH Radio.

Only 6,300 buses for a city of 1.5 crore is not the way to push people from their personal cars and motorcycles to public transport. So, what is the way out?

To discuss this, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan talks to Shaheen Shasa, an active campaigner for an affordable, accessible bus system, under the platform the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike. Listen in...

