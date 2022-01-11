DH Radio | Bengaluru's surplus water: Solving its perennial water crisis

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.
Bengaluru city's annual water requirement is 18 TMCft. Harvesting rain and storing the rainwater in rejuvenated lakes will conserve 15 TMCft.
Add another 16 TMCft of treated waste water and you get 31 TMCft. Yes, Bengaluru can have surplus water!
To explain this in more detail, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr T V Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science.
Listen in.
