DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Bengaluru's surplus water: Solving its perennial water crisis

Dr T V Ramachandra explains how exactly to do this

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 11 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 09:56 ist
A view of Kundalahalli Lake developed and maintained by residents and BBMP in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Bengaluru city's annual water requirement is 18 TMCft. Harvesting rain and storing the rainwater in rejuvenated lakes will conserve 15 TMCft. 

Add another 16 TMCft of treated waste water and you get 31 TMCft. Yes, Bengaluru can have surplus water! 

To explain this in more detail, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr T V Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science. 

Listen in.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dh radio
DH Podcast
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

 