DH Radio | Cycling to work: Beyond recreation

Hello people, good morning, and welcome to DH Radio
For today’s episode, we have with us Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor, who is spearheading a campaign to make cycling a way of life in the city, not restricted to only recreation and weekend trips.
Yes, cycling to work sounds very eco-friendly indeed. But why would anyone risk their lives competing for space with those reckless, random, risky, roaring motorists hell-bent on occupying every inch of road space?
Sathya has shown there is a way out, and he articulates it in this conversation with Rasheed Kappan. Listen in.
