DH Radio | Cycling to work: Beyond recreation

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 20 2021, 08:21 ist
Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor. Credit: DH File Photo

Hello people, good morning, and welcome to DH Radio

For today’s episode, we have with us Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor, who is spearheading a campaign to make cycling a way of life in the city, not restricted to only recreation and weekend trips.

Yes, cycling to work sounds very eco-friendly indeed. But why would anyone risk their lives competing for space with those reckless, random, risky, roaring motorists hell-bent on occupying every inch of road space?

Sathya has shown there is a way out, and he articulates it in this conversation with Rasheed Kappan. Listen in.

