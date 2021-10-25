DH Radio | On a global motorcycle tour: NoCountryMan’s 4-year road trip from Bengaluru

Welcome to DH Radio!
For today’s episode, we went looking for Kedarnath, who had left Bengaluru in 2017 on a 3-lakh kilometre worldwide tour on a motorcycle. It was not easy tracking him down, but Rasheed Kappan finally caught up with him while the rider was on the side of a Java highway in Indonesia.
Listen in to his fascinating tales of endurance, adventure and the boundless joy of connecting with a million people. And of course, don’t miss his great escape from a raging Kangaroo Down Under!
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru
Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it
DH Toon | What would become of our cyber bullies?
Ancient wine press, carvings found in Iraq
Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis
India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan