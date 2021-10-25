DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | On a global motorcycle tour: NoCountryMan’s 4-year road trip from Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 25 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 08:08 ist
Kedarnath G M on his Royal Enfield Himalayan bike for an unprecedented 3 lakh-km global bike ride around world. Credit: DH File Photo

For today’s episode, we went looking for Kedarnath, who had left Bengaluru in 2017 on a 3-lakh kilometre worldwide tour on a motorcycle. It was not easy tracking him down, but Rasheed Kappan finally caught up with him while the rider was on the side of a Java highway in Indonesia. 

Listen in to his fascinating tales of endurance, adventure and the boundless joy of connecting with a million people. And of course, don’t miss his great escape from a raging Kangaroo Down Under! 

