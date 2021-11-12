DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio

Our roads are so unwalkable, our footpaths are so pedestrian. So what's new? Is that your question?

Ok, so let's choose a road, upgrade it with a pedestrian-first approach and keep out vehicles during weekends. That's exactly what they did with Bengaluru's Church Street. And boom! the crowds came in massive numbers, yes, walking! So, what happened?

To get an answer to that question, Rasheed Kappan talks to IISc professor Ashish Verma, who along with his colleague Hemanthini Allirani, did an award-winning study on the impact of the pedestrianisation project.

