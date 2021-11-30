DH Radio | Ward committees: Hyper local governance

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
For the first time in India, ward committees attached to the Bengaluru city corporation (BBMP) have been empowered financially to decide on local civic works. But how exactly are these committees functioning to decentralise city governance?
In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan talks to Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Citizens Participation, Janaagraha, a seasoned civic activist who has spearheaded multiple citizen-centred campaigns for years in Bengaluru.
Listen in...
