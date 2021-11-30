DH Radio | Ward committees: Hyper local governance

DH Radio | Ward committees: Hyper local governance

How financially empowered BBMP ward committees can truly decentralise governance

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 30 2021, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 08:11 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office. Credit: DH File Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

For the first time in India, ward committees attached to the Bengaluru city corporation (BBMP) have been empowered financially to decide on local civic works. But how exactly are these committees functioning to decentralise city governance?

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan talks to Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Citizens Participation, Janaagraha, a seasoned civic activist who has spearheaded multiple citizen-centred campaigns for years in Bengaluru. 

Listen in...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BBMP
dh radio
DH Podcast
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

 