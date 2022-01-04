DH Radio | Will an unified transport authority change Bengaluru's mobility?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

For years, the BBMP, BMTC, BMRCL, Traffic Police and other agencies have been working in silos, while planning and building road and other mobility infrastructure for Bengaluru. But the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), if legislated in 2022, could change that.

It could become a platform for multiple agencies to collaborate and plan far ahead into the future. But BMLTA is just one of the many bills that will be passed this year.

To elaborate on this and other mobility issues this year, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to mobility analysts Sathya Sankaran and Ashwin Mahesh.

