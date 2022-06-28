Diesel shortage won't hurt operations: BMTC

Following reports of diesel shortage, the BMTC on Monday sought to assure the commuters that city bus services will not be affected. The corporation, however, added that the issue of exorbitant increase in diesel cost has been brought to the notice of the state and the Union governments.

BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi said the price of diesel sold to corporation, which is categorised as an industrial (bulk) buyer, was Rs 30 more than the retail price charged at the fuel stations. “We have brought this to the notice of the state and the central government. The problem will be addressed soon,” she said.

While the oil marketing companies have maintained that there was no shortage in the supply of diesel, officials said the shortage was caused by the industrial buyers rushing to fuel stations to buy thousands of litres of diesel at retail price. This is leading to temporary shortages. However, BMTC officials said that steps have been taken to refill diesel to its buses at retail outlets without causing inconvenience to the commuters.