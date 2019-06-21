Disproportionate assets: ACB raids four officials

Four officials of the State government were raided for alleged disproportionate assets by Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Friday. Raids were carried out in 14 premises belonging to these officials in different parts of the State.

The officials are M B Narayanaswamy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, GST office, Bengaluru, Dr Shivashankar, Deputy Manager, Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd, Ramanagara, Arshad Pasha, Assistant Engineer, Panchayat Raj Department, Periyapatna sub-division, Mysuru and Channegowda HS, Assistant Engineer, PWD Department, Hassan.

ACB sleuths searched Narayanaswamy's Jayanagar residence, his relative's house in Vinayak Nagar in the city, two houses in Kolar, one house at Chintamani in Chikkaballapur and his office at TTMC Shantinagar. Similarly, Shivashankar's residence in Arkavathy Layout, Ramanagar, his relative's house in Doddaballpur and his office at Bamul, Pasha's residence in Udayagiri, Mysuru and his office at Mysuru, and Channegowda's residence in Hemavathy Nagar, Hassan, and his office were raided by ACB sleuths.