Docs raise alarm over anti-fungal resistance

Fungal infections in the city are on a rapid increase. However, that’s not the only worry. Like antibiotic resistance, anti-fungal resistance is also rampant.

At least 30% of the cases of fungal infections that they have been seeing need advanced treatment as they fail to respond to treatment, say dermatologists.

With Bengaluru starting to receive showers, the humid weather has begun to contribute to a rise in the number of fungal infections.

Dr Girish M S, HoD, Dermatology, ESIC Hospital, said about 30% of the cases they see every day do not respond to basic medication. “A lot of patients are into self-medication. Some pharmacies also give antifungal creams with no prescription. When it is used in large quantities or dosage, the fungus grows resistant to it.”

He said, in the case of ringworms, patients use the medication only till symptoms disappear. Relapse is common in such cases and is more severe. “Some creams also have a lesser than recommended quantity of anti-fungal constituents in it. When patients use it over a period, they grow resistant. We have no choice but to opt for advanced treatment in such cases,” he said.

An unacceptable combination of some tropical steroids with anti-fungals are also used. “An overuse of steroid leads to thinning of the skin. Patients come after an overuse of medication given without prescription. With tropical steroids, itching reduces. This is not a solution. When used inappropriately, the skin thins and acne occurs,” he said.

Dr R Raghunatha Reddy, president, Bangalore Dermatological Society, said that over the last five years, the number of cases is on a rise. “I used to see about five cases a day per season. This year, it is between 20 and 30 cases,” he said.

He said the ‘minimum inhibitory concentration’, which is the dose that is effective, has increased due to indiscriminate use of anti-fungal creams.” What could earlier be cured with an ointment priced at just Rs 10, now takes a tablet costing Rs 30.