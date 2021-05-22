Doctor sells common antibiotic as Remdesivir for Rs 11,000

A doctor has been arrested for stealing Remdesivir from two private hospitals where he worked and selling them on the black market. He is also accused of selling fake Remdesivir injections.

Dr Ajay Kumar Yadav, 25, was arrested by KG Halli police near the BDA Complex in HBR Layout on May 18. Police said they had seized eight Remdesivir vials worth Rs 36,000 from him.

Dr Yadav, originally from Uttar Pradesh, runs his own health centre called ‘Apna Clinic’ and also sees patients in Maruthi and Vinayaka hospitals. He had been living on the fifth floor of Maruthi Hospital.

KG Halli police inspector Santosh Kumar L said Dr Yadav had pocketed Remdesivir injections meant for Covid patients admitted in the ICU of the two hospitals. Worse, he had passed off an antibiotic medication easily available in pharmacies as Remdesivir and sold them for Rs 11,000 apiece. He only had to change the package and use discarded Remdesivir boxes.

In his defence, Dr Yadav told the police the antibiotic medication is usually prescribed to Covid patients and people having fever and cold. So, he wasn’t causing them any harm.