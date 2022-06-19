Doesn't HC ban on processions apply to Modi's rally, KRS asks police commissioner

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi on Saturday wrote to the city police commissioner stating that no rallies should be allowed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Monday in view of the high court order banning such events.

Quoting media reports of a 12-km road rally by the prime minister, the party's Bengaluru unit president Manjunath S cited the order from the Karnataka High Court which had banned rallies, protests, and road shows and protests that affect the movement of people in the city.

On March 3, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government not to allow any kind of procession or protest in the entire city of Bengaluru, except at Freedom Park. The order came in the wake of the traffic disruption caused by a padayatra organised by the Congress party.

"Police are not allowing people to organise events in the city. On June 1, 13 activists gathered in front of the BBMP office. Police arrested and booked a case against us. If people gathering in a place is a crime, how can a road show spanning a whole day be allowed," Manjunath asked.

Noting that the prime minister's event involves high security, he said people's right to movement will be restricted in view of security when the rally is organised. "Doesn't the high court order apply to the prime minister and the government-sponsored events? We demand an explanation from you," the letter said.

The letter said that holding a protest and organising meetings was the right of the people. However, due to the high court order, the KRS has not been able to exercise the right.

"Even the century-old Karaga could take place only after getting the permission from the court. How can the party represented by the prime minister get the permission? Is this not a violation of the high court order? Permission should be given to our party and other organisations too. If not, nobody should be permitted," the letter said.