Don’t miss! Ensure your name is included in voter list before April 10

With the Assembly elections just around the corner, the BBMP and other government agencies have set April 10 as the deadline for additions and corrections to the electoral list.

This means citizens have just five days to ensure their names are added to the final list. Since April 20 has been set as the last day to file nominations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set the deadline to make additions, corrections or change of addresses to the electoral rolls 10 days prior.

Officials said they need 10 days to process the applications and finalise the electoral rolls. Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.

Right now, the BBMP is processing applications such as Form 6 (for new voters) and Form 8 — for shifting of residence, correction of entries in existing electoral rolls or replacement of EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card). These requests can be submitted on NSVP, an online portal, voter helpline, a mobile application or in person to the block electoral officer (BLO) posted in all 8,615 polling booths across the city.

“We have decided to stop accepting Form 6 and Form 8 applications 10 days prior to the last date of nomination. This is a standard process followed by all local bodies,” a senior officer in-charge of election-related work in the BBMP told DH.

Considering the low voter turnout in the last Assembly polls, Tushar Girinath, district electoral officer, Bengaluru, said they are now focusing on creating awareness among voters by visiting different areas of the city. “We are meeting citizen groups to address their concerns and resolve them immediately. We have scheduled meetings with industry representatives, too,” he said.

During these events, citizens have raised complaints about issues such as delays in the dispatching of EPIC cards and non-responsiveness to requests submitted online through Form 8.