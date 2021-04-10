Don’t penalise for Covid violations: Hoteliers to BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association on Friday urged the BBMP chief to be considerate on their establishments after the civic body began closing hotels for violating covid restrictions.

Even as hotels struggle to recover from losses inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, they came under the scanner of the BBMP-appointed marshals for violations like not maintaining social distancing and not having sanitisers.

“We all agree that there have been a few mistakes in some places,” Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association president P C Rao said in a video message to the civic body.

“We only request the BBMP that in such cases please issue us with notice and direct us on the right way of complying with the Covid rules rather than penalising us,” Rao urged.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with the office bearers of the association. “The Covid pandemic has affected many businesses. But only by following the Covid guidelines can we move towards reducing the cases,” he told them.

Businesses can get back to normal only when Covid infection comes under control, Gupta reminded them as he requested the hoteliers to get their staff tested for covid-19 and administer the vaccine to those eligible.