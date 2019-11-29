Don’t stop old pension scheme: K'taka HC to state govt

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2019, 15:29pm ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 15:29pm ist
The high court on Thursday passed an order stating that the state government has no right to amend the procedure of salary and pension of judges without the consent of the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice PM Nawaz, while hearing a writ appeal filed by Shailaja and sons of district judge Rudramuni who died in a road accident, also struck down the government’s order on New Pension Scheme for district and civil judges appointed after April 1, 2006.

Chief Justice Oka observed that the decision of withdrawal of the old pension scheme is totally unconstitutional.

