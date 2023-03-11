Don’t take precipitative action in Gandhi Bazaar market, HC directs BBMP

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the BBMP not to take any precipitative action on its February 22, 2023 newspaper notice asking shopkeepers at the Gandhi Bazaar market to vacate their units.

The civic body intends to demolish the market building and reconstruct it under the Bengaluru Smart City programme.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj has issued a notice to the BBMP and scheduled the matter for further consideration on March 17.

This comes after K R Vinayaka and other shop owners filed a petition stating that they had received individual notices from the BBMP on February 18, 2023, demanding payment of rent arrears and vacation of the premises. The civic body also issued a public notice on February 22 calling upon all shop owners to vacate the building, which it owns.

Claiming that they have been operating traditional businesses such as trading in edible oils, grocery, and other commodities right from the time of their grandparents or parents, the petitioners said they are not opposed to demolition or construction of new building as part of the Smart City project.

The petitioners wanted the BBMP to provide temporary accommodation until it completes the new building and an assurance that they would be allotted shops in the new building.

It was brought to the court’s notice that the BBMP assured alternative accommodations to shop owners at the Jayanagar shopping complex in a similar case.

“The petitioners submit that they have no objection to the demolition of the dilapidated building and reconstruction of a new building on the premises in question.

However, as the earnings of the petitioners are megre, they cannot stop their businesses for the same.

“Therefore, they have been requesting the respondents (BBMP) to make alternative arrangements so that they can continue their businesses, else they will be put to great hardship,” the petition said.