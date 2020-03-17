Don’t use gym equipment in parks, says BBMP

  Mar 17 2020
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 02:20am ist
After the closure of public places by the state government created confusion about the usage of parks, the BBMP has cautioned the public against using open gym equipment.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar acknowledged the inconvenience caused to citizens, but sought their support and cooperation in containing the spread of coronavirus. 

According to an order by the BBMP chief: “Open gym equipment inside parks must not be used as these metallic surfaces are a potential source of infection.”

He also advised against gathering in large groups in such places for socialising as it would defeat the very purpose of preventive measures.

The commissioner also advised people to make use of online modules of home-based yoga or exercises through smartphones and telephones to stay fit and healthy.

