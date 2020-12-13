Don't hire Namma Metro employees for suburban rail work: BMRCL to K-RIDE

Days after the Union cabinet gave a shot in the arm for K-RIDE to implement the suburban rail project, the recruitment process for engineers has given jitters to BMRCL which has expressed concern about losing its employees.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth has raised the issue in a letter written to Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd or K-RIDE. Stating that employees will be needed for work on Phase 2A and 2B as well as Phase 3-related works, the letter sought an understanding to avoid possible brain drain.

K-RIDE, which is implementing the 148-km suburban rail project, has called for application from experienced candidates, especially engineers and other staff. Sources in BMRCL said the letter came after several employees working in the operation and project implementing unit divisions of the BMRCL started seeking no objection certificate (NOC) to go on deputation to K-RIDE.

"Some of the BMRCL engineers and other professional staff applied against K-RIDE notification, though we have not issued NOC. Since both metro and suburban rail projects are located in Bengaluru, movement of the staff from one organisation to the other is not good and will create difficulties in execution of the projects," the letter stated.

The letter, addressed to the managing director of K-RIDE Amit Garg, said such "movement of staff" should be avoided. "It is suggested that K-RIDE should not give employment to any of the engineers/staff who have been already working in BMRCL. Similarly, BMRCL will not give appointment to any of the employees working in K-RIDE," the letter added.

To a question, BMRCL's Ajay Seth dismissed the suggestion of 'poaching' but said such an understanding was necessary. "The understanding is to avoid confusion for all," he said.

K-RIDE Managing Director Amit Garg said he has not come across the letter yet. "The spirit of the letter is understandable. Both projects should not affect each other," he said.

Rule hits our career: workers

Some employees who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity said such rules will put an end to their career growth. "On the one hand, we are treated as contract labourers in a corporate company. On the other, we are expected to abide by government rules which restrict our growth. Many of us have not received promotion despite having the necessary qualification and experience," an employee seeking an opportunity in K-RIDE said.

Another aspirant said K-RIDE will get qualified employees from anywhere but it is the BMRCL employees who will be denied of opportunities. "Of the 140 people eligible, only about 45 received promotion. We had hoped to get a chance in K-RIDE. There are many metro corporations which have the eligible employees who will get the jobs. Only we will suffer," he added.