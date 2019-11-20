Doordarshan officer accused of stalking junior

A senior officer in Doordarshan is accused of stalking a junior colleague and threatening to throw acid on her face if she spurned his advances.

The 30-year-old woman, working at the broadcaster for the past few years, has lodged a complaint at the RT Nagar police station which has jurisdiction over the Doordarshan office located in JC Nagar. She stated that the officer followed her on a two-wheeler as she was on her way home five months ago and touched her “inappropriately”. She said she raised an alarm, forcing the officer to scoot.

Five days later, the woman said, she complained to a Doordarshan inquiry committee but the officer kept calling her up. Things came to head on October 14 when the officer allegedly stalked her again and intimidated her. He is said to have told her that he was a senior officer and he “desired” her. He allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face if she spurned him.

Police didn’t name the officer but have booked him for criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of the woman.