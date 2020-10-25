Drain overflows, floods Mysuru Road

Rebuilding the retention wall of the Vrushabhavathi valley stormwater drain may have prevented flooding of Mysuru Road as happened in June, but the drain in Dubasipalya overflowed since the pipe from across the Mysuru Road was too small.

The overflow from the Dubasipalya drain inundated Mysuru Road and disrupted traffic for over an hour.

The flood also prevented work on the retention wall as water inundated the site. Officials said they would work to prevent the overflow from the Dubasipalya drain.