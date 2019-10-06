Driver throws out man from company bus, gets assaulted

A 25-year-old man on Friday assaulted a bus driver who did not allow him to travel in the bus.

While the man thought it was a public bus, it was actually ferrying employees of a company in Kumaraswamy Layout.

The police arrested Parvez, a resident of Illyas Nagar, and booked him for wrongful restraint, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

In his police complaint, 34-year-old Varadaraju said he was a driver of a private bus ferrying company employees. As the bus waited at Kadirenahalli Cross on 100 feet main road behind Dayananda Sagar University, a man got into the bus.

Parvez asked for Varadaraju's mobile phone. The driver refused to give it to him, saying it was the company's mobile phone, with only the incoming call facility. Parvez asked him to move the bus so that he could get down at the next stop.

But Varadaraju asked Parvez to get down from the bus, saying it was not a public vehicle. Parvez slapped Varadaraju and asked him to drive. The driver managed to shove him out of the bus and locked the door, but Parvez hurled a stone at the windshield and broke it.

As Varadaraju got down to check the damage, Parvez hit him on the head with the same stone. Varadaraju tried to catch him, but Parvez pushed him on a nearby iron grill that injured Varadaraju’s hands.

The police came to the spot following information from passersby and arrested Parvez. They slapped a case on Parvez after obtaining a complaint from Varadaraju and sent him to jail.