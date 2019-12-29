Driving drunk on New Year’s Eve will land you in jail

Drunk driving on New Year’s eve will land you in jail as the city police have decided to register criminal cases against such offenders.

Briefing reporters on the preparations made by traffic police for New Year’s celebrations, joint commissioner of police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said special drives will be conducted to catch drunk drivers.

“It has been decided that criminal cases under IPC 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) will be filed against those caught driving drunk. Such offenders will be arrested,” the officer said.

Noting that many people would come out to celebrate the dawn of the New Year, he said the danger posed by drunk driving is higher at such times.