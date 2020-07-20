'Drone Boy' surrenders to quarantine squad in Mysuru

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 20 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 15:41 ist
Police said Prathap will be returned to the city to be placed into 14 days of institutional quarantine. Representative image/iStock

Police and the Bengaluru City Quarantine Squad apprehended quarantine breacher “Drone Boy” Prathap N M in Mysuru on Monday afternoon.

A source said that the 23-year-old youth agreed to surrender following negotiations with officers

“He agreed to turn himself in after realizing that he had no other alternative,” said an officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

A team of officers from the Quarantine Squad under Dr Prayag H S and police from the Talaghattapura Police Station under Inspector Ramappa Guttedar said they apprehended Prathap who was staying at a hotel in the Mandi Mohalla area at around 3 pm.

Prathap’s father accompanied the team to convince his son to surrender. Police said Prathap will be returned to the city to be placed into 14 days of institutional quarantine. 

With two cell phones at his disposal Prathap, who is accused of twice breaching home quarantine regulations, fled the city on Saturday. Police, who were initially aware of only one cell phone, lost track of the youth as he drove out of the city, turning his phone off near Kengeri.

However, after quizzing the fugitive’s family, police learned that Prathap had a second phone and sim card. “His whereabouts were established on Sunday evening by tracking this second phone,” an official source said.

