Drug on way to Oz pulled back from Singapore in the nick of time

Revenue intelligence officials at the Kempegowda International Airport intercepted a package headed to Australia and pulled it back at the last minute. The package contained 13.2 kg of a drug known as Pseudoephedrine, making it one of the largest such consignments seized in recent times at the Bengaluru airport.

Pseudoephedrine is a precursor drug used in the manufacture of the psychotropic substance, Methamphetamine, also known as crystal Meth, Meth, blue, ice and crystal. A precursor drug can be used to make an illicit drug. Pseudoephedrine costs up to a whopping Rs 1 crore per kg depending upon where it is sold. At this price, the drugs in the package are worth over Rs 13 crore.

The consignment was originally booked from Chennai to Australia and had reached Singapore but revenue intelligence officials pulled it back to the Bengaluru airport based on a specific tip.

The goods in the package were declared as photo albums, photo frames, bangles and other personal items being dispatched to a loved one in Australia. But a closer examination of the package revealed that Pseudoephedrine was cleverly concealed within the thick covers of the photo albums and frames.

On two previous occasions, Ephedrine, a drug similar to Pseudoephedrine, was attempted to be smuggled out of India. Officials had found the drug concealed within wedding cards, bobbins and spools of thread.

Despite restrictions on international travel due to Covid-19, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 500 kg of illicit drugs being smuggled out of India this year, officials said.