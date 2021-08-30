Drug peddling: Celebrities' houses raided in Bengaluru

Probing into the drug peddling charges involving Nigerian nationals in various parts of Bengaluru, the East division police on Monday morning launched simultaneous raids on houses of celebrities and reportedly recovered narcotics substances from the houses.

The celebrities, according to the East division police, included Sandalwood actress Sonia Agarwal, DJ Vachan Chinnappa and entrepreneur Bharat.

According to the police, the celebrities had been in touch with the Nigerian nationals who were arrested on drug peddling charges a few days ago. The police teams raided the celebrities’ houses in Rajajinagar, Benson Town and Banashankari.

“In connection with a drug peddler case registered at Govindapura police station, there were allegations on three celebrities. We had gathered enough evidence as well. Three separate teams are conducting searches at the houses of celebrities in these areas. We will be getting more details once the search is completed in all places,” a senior police officer said.