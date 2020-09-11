Drugs case: MLA aide, Khanna under ED lens

Enforcement Directorate officials are said to have collected details about Viren Khanna — one of the main suspects in the Sandalwood drug scandal — and other suspects, including Rahul Thonse and actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi.

A senior CCB officer said Sanjjanaa was in touch with a close aide of an MLA. Officials had last week seized some material from the house of the MLA's aide who is at large, with his family assuring officials that they will make him surrender. The ED may book the MLA if his aide's role in drug peddling and hawala transactions is proven.

ED officials have also collected details about a party which the MLA's aide attended at a Sri Lankan casino. According to sources, ED has sufficient material to register a case. This could spell trouble for a few politicians.