A 34-year-old man, who was in an inebriated condition, died after falling into an open drain in Srinivasa Nagar in Chennammanakere Achukattu police station limits on Saturday evening.

Shyam Prasad, a resident of Girinagar, was an electrician.

Police said Prasad consumed alcohol at a bar and while walking back home around 9.30 pm, lost balance and fell into an open drain with no proper fencing.

Later, passersby found him dead and alerted the police.