Drunk woman, friends assault policemen on patrol, held

A 26-year-old woman and her three friends were booked for attempt to murder obstructing and assaulting policemen on duty, in the early hours of Wednesday in Bandepalya.

Holih Fang Sephora Ho, a resident of New Thippasandra, and her friends Arjun (27) from Choodasandra, Munnavar (26) from Hospalya, and Sourav Das Mahapatra (31) from Mangammanapalya were arrested.

Sephora Ho and Arjun work for the IT department of Swiggy, while the two others Munnavar and Mahapatra were Sephora Ho’s friends and neighbours, the police said.

On August 14, a team from the Bandepalya police station were on night patrol on the ITI Layout Main Road in front of Smash It, a private academy near ITI Layout. Around 3 am, the policemen intercepted a Honda Activa, ridden in a rash and negligent manner by Sephora Ho.

Arjun was riding pillion. As soon as head constable Shivalinga flagged down the vehicle, Sephora Ho abused the policemen in filthy language and zoomed past almost knocking down Shivalinga. The police team then gave a chase and intercepted Sephora Ho in about 100 metres at Mangammanpalya.

There too, Sephora Ho abused policemen in expletives, trying to escape when the cops called in women constables. After the women constables arrived, they found Sephora Ho was intoxicated. They summoned their traffic counterparts to test her blood alcohol level with a breathalyser.

While the traffic policemen arrived with the breathalyser, she again turned abusive and did not cooperate. She continued the abuse saying she does not care about the law, police or judiciary, Shivalinga stated in his complaint.

While Sephora Ho and Arjun were being questioned, two friends arrived and mounted support. They argued, foul-mouthing the police stating the latter were unnecessarily harassing a woman. Sephora Ho was then taken to Victoria Hospital for medical examination after which she and her three friends were produced before a magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody.

According to the police, Sephora Ho and Arjun had gone to a party in Kasavanahalli near Bellandur and were returning to her home when the incident happened.