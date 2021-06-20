Duo arrested for murdering pvt firm employee

Rajagopalanagar police have arrested two men for murdering a 42-year-old GKW Layout resident and a private firm employee.

Mohan Kumar, 32, and his friend H Nagaraj reside in the same area as the victim Karthik. Police said Mohan and Karthik had a financial and property dispute that turned personal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar, a realtor, helped Karthik buy two flats in a multi-storied building. Karthik paid a commission for just one of the flats while renovating and merging the flats.

Despite Kumar asking Karthik to pay the money he owed him, he refused. As Kumar began constructing a building closer to his flat, Karthik complained about him to BBMP officials and the police for some reason started causing him trouble. Kumar questioned Karthik about this and the duo quarrelled.

A few days ago, Karthik uploaded a message on WhatsApp that Kumar was having an affair with the daughter of the building owner.

An enraged Kumar wanted to avenge Karthik for his actions and sought help from his realtor friend Nagaraj. They stopped Karthik as he was riding his bike and bludgeoned him to death, an investigating officer said.

The duo has been taken into police custody for further investigation.