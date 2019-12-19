Education minister admits flower-seller girl to school

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar admitted a 13-year-old girl, who was making a living by selling flowers at the Kengeri railway station, to a residential school in Bengaluru.

Sangeeta, though enrolled at a nearby government school, was forced to earn for her family by selling flowers. The minister came across the girl recently and took immediate measures to admit her to the Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School located in Ramanagaram district.

An official press communication issued by the minister’s office said the girl has been admitted to class 7 and provided with clothes and other items.

Kumar had earlier admitted two dropouts back to school during his bypoll campaign in the state.